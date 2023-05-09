Home » SENA announced $121,000 million in seed capital for entrepreneurship in Colombia – news
News

SENA announced $121,000 million in seed capital for entrepreneurship in Colombia – news

by admin
SENA announced $121,000 million in seed capital for entrepreneurship in Colombia – news

The national public calls will benefit more than 1,500 companies.

The National Board of Directors of the National Learning Service (SENA) approved resources for $121,000 million forgivable pesos for entrepreneurs who present business initiatives, through national public calls, which will benefit more than 1,500 companies that will generate at least 4,500 jobs.

In total, $101,000 million will be allocated to 13 calls (some aimed at specific audiences and others at sectors of the economy that need a boost to grow), while $20,000 million will be created for closed calls to reach the most remote territories of the country.


“We want to promote an entrepreneurial culture in all Colombians because the creation of companies represents more employment opportunities and we are going to guarantee that the resources reach the entire country,” said Luz Dana Leal Ruiz, director of Employment, Work and Entrepreneurship at SENA.

With the aim of strengthening the rural and popular economy, there will be calls for women, victims of the conflict, vulnerable populations, people with disabilities and young people and others aimed at specific sectors such as artisanal fishing, ecotourism, technology, digital industry, culture, among others. In addition, a multisectoral call will be launched without distinction of population or sector.

Regarding the peasant and popular economy, special conditions will be created to make the access of this population to forgivable seed capital more flexible. The new requirements will be published when the calls are announced.

According to what was reported by the entity, all the calls will be opened this year; the dates and requirements can be found through the website www.fondoemprender.com and the official social networks of SENA.

See also  Camila Osorio eliminated in the first round of the WTA Tournament in Monterrey

You may also like

The Association of Cities expects electricity prices to...

“Channel economy” → “port economy” and “industrial economy”...

Pension law… leaves many windows open for opacity...

There is no right for athletes to be...

First BAT in three years

Judge acquits accused of being involved in the...

After the riot, they transferred 70 inmates and...

Can vegan canteen food convince? – News

This week, the central and eastern regions have...

Elections weaken Boric government in Chile

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy