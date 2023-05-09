SENA announced $121,000 million in seed capital for entrepreneurship in Colombia – news

The national public calls will benefit more than 1,500 companies.

The National Board of Directors of the National Learning Service (SENA) approved resources for $121,000 million forgivable pesos for entrepreneurs who present business initiatives, through national public calls, which will benefit more than 1,500 companies that will generate at least 4,500 jobs.

In total, $101,000 million will be allocated to 13 calls (some aimed at specific audiences and others at sectors of the economy that need a boost to grow), while $20,000 million will be created for closed calls to reach the most remote territories of the country.

“We want to promote an entrepreneurial culture in all Colombians because the creation of companies represents more employment opportunities and we are going to guarantee that the resources reach the entire country,” said Luz Dana Leal Ruiz, director of Employment, Work and Entrepreneurship at SENA.

With the aim of strengthening the rural and popular economy, there will be calls for women, victims of the conflict, vulnerable populations, people with disabilities and young people and others aimed at specific sectors such as artisanal fishing, ecotourism, technology, digital industry, culture, among others. In addition, a multisectoral call will be launched without distinction of population or sector.

Regarding the peasant and popular economy, special conditions will be created to make the access of this population to forgivable seed capital more flexible. The new requirements will be published when the calls are announced.

According to what was reported by the entity, all the calls will be opened this year; the dates and requirements can be found through the website www.fondoemprender.com and the official social networks of SENA.