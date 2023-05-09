Pietro Accardi- breaking latest news arriving in Naples

Of Monica Scozzafava

The Neapolitan sporting director negotiates the consensual termination of his contract with De Laurentiis (he still has one year left). Loud sirens from Juventus but also temptations in the Premier League

Cristiano Giuntoli and Napoli have probably already said goodbye, and he might not even be the only one. it happened on the day of the Maradona scudetto party. The Neapolitan sports director didn’t accept De Laurentiis’ invitation (we need to keep working to win again) and reassured the fans: Thanks to everyone, know that as long as Aurelio is around, the club will be in excellent hands. Arrived 8 years ago, chosen directly by the president, Giuntoli managed to establish himself and leave his mark, paradoxically, in the most complicated two-year period since his landing in Naples: the one in which the club chose to veer towards an even more sustainable football by cutting wages and lowering the age of the players.

Market hits In the year of the revolution and the farewells, the sporting director fished in other leagues as best he could, his last petite arrived in Naples: Kvara e Kim, the first for 10 million – and it is worth at least 80 – the second for 16, and on the plate there is already an offer from United for 60, the value of the clause inserted in the defender’s contract. The Georgian and the Korean have made the fortunes of coach Spalletti, who is also waiting to speak with the president to decide on his future. Meanwhile, Giuntoli. The ds feels that he has completed his cycle and negotiates the consensual resolution with De Laurentiis. He still has one year on his contract (two million gross), but the president who is not used to holding back the disgruntled could free him, perhaps by negotiating the severance pay. Where will I go? There Juventus in recent months he has made a very close court for him, and contacts with Francesco Calvo and Maurizio Scanavino are still ongoing, but not the only team. English sirens come from both Tottenham that from Chelsea. See also De Ligt, Juve want to lock the contract

The successor: Accardi of Empoli The president of Napoli must have a valid alternative, one that is at least as good as the manager who has contributed significantly to the Scudetto with his transfer market. The name circulating in these hours leads to Pietro Accardi, director of Empoli, a club with which Napoli has excellent relations. During these seasons, Pietro Accardi has shown that he knows how to be a locker room man, sporting director, point of reference for the group and apical point of scouting for Empoli. Contacts already started, Accardi would be ready for a huge leap with Maurice Micheli e Leonardo Mantovani who would still remain steadfast at the helm of the scouting and observer sector of Naples. Joseph PompiliusGiuntoli’s right arm instead goes away with him.