SENAD PREVENTED THE ENTRY OF ALMOST 12 THOUSAND DOSES OF ECSTASY TO PARAGUAY « cde News

LUQUE (Special Envoy) Special Agents of the SENAD of the Airport Control Department of the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport detected in the early hours of this Friday a load of MDMA (ecstasy) pills that were intended to be introduced into our country by a woman from the Dominican Republic .

The Special Agents noticed the existence of suspicious signs around the suitcase of a passenger identified as Violeydis Angelita Suero García, 27 years old and from the Dominican Republic. Given this situation, the fact was communicated to the prosecutor Andrés Arriola who was present at the scene.

In the presence of the representative of the Public Ministry, the suitcase was checked. In this way, they noticed that it had a “double bottom” system that allowed the concealment of 16 packages containing ecstasy pills of various colors and presentations. In total, 11,852 units of the substance were seized, which in our country has an average unit value of 30 dollars. The total value of the drug seized in our country would be greater than 350,000 American Dollars.

According to data collected, the final destination of the seized substances could be the triple border, for their subsequent distribution in the Brazilian and Argentine markets. However, there is the possibility that a minor part of the substance was going to be marketed in our country.

The woman and the evidence seized were sent to the SENAD Operations Base by order of the intervening prosecutor. The integrated control tasks between SENAD, DINAC and Customs have already allowed several similar arrests and seizures in recent years.

