In the framework of its ninth anniversary, the National Service for Disarmament (Senades) Monagas, carried out different activities on “No to the cult of Firearms”, in accordance with the provisions of the Arms and Ammunition Control Law (LDCAM). In this sense, throughout these nine years, they show that one of the most important advances has been to raise awareness among children, adolescents and popular power in general, about the damage and danger involved in handling firearms. .

This was announced by the Senades Monagas State Coordinator, Carolina Barreto, who detailed the positive impact that the different preventive activities that are disseminated to the population of the state have had, in order to implement the rescue of values ​​and promote the culture of voluntary disarmament.

Barreto pointed out that with each weapon disabled and subsequently destroyed, an objective of vital importance for the country is met, such as removing firearms from the streets and ensuring security and peace for all inhabitants.

Likewise, the Senades Coordinator indicated that each community, school and public entity addressed, as part of public policies, through different programs for nine years, has managed to considerably reduce the diversion of weapons, as well as, shows and resounding manifestation of civility before the world, also complying with vertex number 1, line 4 of the Great Mission Quadrants of Peace, which establishes comprehensive prevention for life and peace.

They carry out comprehensive prevention operations.

