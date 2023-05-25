Senator Name denounces ‘Wayuu Nation’ for extorting money in the energy process in La Guajira

The Senator for the Party of the Uhe went lance at the ready against a group of opponents of the energy process in the department of La Guajira.

This was announced at a press conference during the Naturgas Congress 2023 where he described as extortionists members of the NGO ‘Wayuu Nation’ of whom he said, have been negatively influencing the communities of that department, and what would result in them not obtaining benefits.

The author of the Law of Clean Nation together with the Partido de la U He was outraged and stated that it is always thought that this is the great opportunity for La Guajira through the energy transition, but that there is never a lack of those who want to take advantage of the less favored.

“The Guajira community is allowing itself to be influenced by some revivals, especially from this Wayuu Nation NGO that they have two or three people who influence the communities and sell them the idea that solar and wind energy will be a problem for them in the future and that it will not bring them any benefit. Here who will be harmed will be the country and mainly that department that at some point has to make a change from coal to renewable energy, since La Guajira is the department in the country with the greatest potential in sun and wind, that is its future and its wealth Name said.

pdte @petrogustavo @MinEnergiaCo @IreneVelezTWe ask for the cessation of extortion by the Wayuu Nation NGO and all those mafias that seek to distance La Guajira from progress. @EnelColombia pic.twitter.com/iMq1mHw3zh — José David Name C. (@JoseDavidName) May 25, 2023

The parliamentarian further stated that, “We include in the Development Plan an important percentage of 6% so that the communities are benefited, even against the will of the renewable energy industry who say that it cannot be possible that coal pays 4% and energy pays 6% progressively. I opposed that tax but I understand why the national government presented it so that these resources reach those who are protesting today and those who today oppose these projects.

He insisted that, yesand there is no clear decision at the time that I made the call to President Gustavo Petro that if the problem with the communities is not solved and the revivalists who always lead the communities to make mistakes are removed, this energy transition policy is going to be a failure.