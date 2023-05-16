Series and movie tips: Disco queen, playmate and the boy who kept silent | Culture | .a week

Netflix

anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me – May 16

Playboy magazine model Anna Nicole Smith captivated people with her performance. Among them was the 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall. Their marriage attracted a lot of public interest as it was said that the 27-year-old married him for money.

However, the marriage lasted only thirteen months. Marshall’s death set off years of litigation over the estate between his wife and children. The iconic model, who had her own TV show, died in 2007 of a drug overdose. What made her take her own life?