As of today, the increase in the fare begins in the public transport of Pereira, in what concerns collective service (orange buses), as well as in the Megabús and Megacable.

The increase in the rate is $300 compared to 2022, this means that the ticket remains at $2,650, an increase that worries thousands of people who use these means of transport.

Although the authorities in the metropolitan area of ​​the Risaraldense capital have mentioned that it continues to be the lowest rate in the main cities of the country, the increase will affect many citizens who also demand a better service.

