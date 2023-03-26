news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 26 – Time passes, vanity and behind a ‘fierce’ masterpiece like Schnitzler’s. This is how Gabriele Salvatores’ IL RITORNO DI CASANOVA presents itself at the Bif&st, using the same title as the book by the Viennese author who inspired the film and which some have already compared to a new OTTO AND A HALF.



On the one hand we find an established Italian director (Toni Servillo) who does not accept the passage of time and thus decides to tell the latest adventure of a now elderly Casanova (Fabrizio Bentivoglio), but who does not give up on his latest gallant adventure. During filming, however, the director, who lives in a disturbing domotic house, will realize that he is very similar to the character he is portraying.



“My character – explains Servillo today in Bari – is always looking for recognition and it is precisely this aspect that, in my opinion, makes the character ridiculous. Salvatores treats him without any indulgence and this makes him ridiculous and therefore also likeable. He, like Casanova, needs to always feel in an atmosphere of seduction, these are the whims that come to him from a life continually supported by an enormous feeling of vanity”. (HANDLE).

