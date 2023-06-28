Seven dead in a fire in the center of the Cuban capital, Havana

Hespress Varieties Photo: AFP Hespress – AFP, Wednesday 28 June 2023 – 19:12

Official newspapers quoted the Cuban authorities as saying that seven people from one family, including two children, died Wednesday in a fire in their house in a neighborhood in central Havana.

The “Cobadebyte” media portal wrote that “a family of seven people, five adults and two minors,” died in the accident, which, according to the first elements, was caused by a “fire of electric bikes” that were in the house.

The source explained that “the incidents took place at dawn on Wednesday in a house made of cement and wood,” and “everything indicates that the disaster began with the explosion of bicycles that were at the entrance to the salon.”

Three fire engines intervened, according to photos reported by the media.

Due to the frequent shortage of petrol, the number of electric cars, especially motorcycles, is increasing in the Cuban capital. The press regularly reports generally harmless fires caused by exploding batteries.

