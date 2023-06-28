Home » Seven dead in a fire in the center of the Cuban capital, Havana
News

Seven dead in a fire in the center of the Cuban capital, Havana

by admin
Seven dead in a fire in the center of the Cuban capital, Havana

Hespress Varieties Photo: AFP Hespress – AFP, Wednesday 28 June 2023 – 19:12

Official newspapers quoted the Cuban authorities as saying that seven people from one family, including two children, died Wednesday in a fire in their house in a neighborhood in central Havana.

The “Cobadebyte” media portal wrote that “a family of seven people, five adults and two minors,” died in the accident, which, according to the first elements, was caused by a “fire of electric bikes” that were in the house.

The source explained that “the incidents took place at dawn on Wednesday in a house made of cement and wood,” and “everything indicates that the disaster began with the explosion of bicycles that were at the entrance to the salon.”

Three fire engines intervened, according to photos reported by the media.

Due to the frequent shortage of petrol, the number of electric cars, especially motorcycles, is increasing in the Cuban capital. The press regularly reports generally harmless fires caused by exploding batteries.

Cuba fire death

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

See also  The 9th round of nucleic acid testing in Anguo City, Baoding, Hebei detected 42 positive cases at the isolation point, and there were no new social cases on the first day – yqqlm

You may also like

Brusaferro, let’s hope the Network of Rare Tumors...

The tragic story of Laura Acuña with one...

Migrant trafficking, two Afghans arrested in France –...

Meknes security overthrows forty involved in the possession...

Presidency changed colors of the Colombian shield

The agglomeration effect of the Houshayu Financial and...

Waste emergency in the province of Foggia, full...

Meeting of the RADEEO Board of Directors June...

Moorings with Witchcraft: How to Undo Them?

Bosnia Herzegovina: political pressure on the Constitutional Court...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy