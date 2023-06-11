Several injured in an apartment fire in Stollberg

In Stollberg in the Erzgebirge district, several people were injured in a fire on Sunday morning. The fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor for reasons that are still unknown. According to the police, the 29-year-old tenant suffered burn injuries and smoke inhalation and was immediately taken to a hospital. Three other residents aged 83, 71 and 58 were also brought to safety by the fire brigade and then taken to the hospital.