Several injured in an apartment fire in Stollberg

In Stollberg in the Erzgebirge district, several people were injured in a fire on Sunday morning. The fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor for reasons that are still unknown. According to the police, the 29-year-old tenant suffered burn injuries and smoke inhalation and was immediately taken to a hospital. Three other residents aged 83, 71 and 58 were also brought to safety by the fire brigade and then taken to the hospital.
The rescue service also treated other residents on site. A firefighter also suffered burn injuries and smoke inhalation. A final number of injuries is not yet available. The fire was quickly extinguished and the operation continues. In the afternoon, if possible, a fire investigator should carry out investigations on site.