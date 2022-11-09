[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 08, 2022]At a time when people in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia frequently fell from buildings due to strict lockdowns, there is now a scandal in which several officials from the local sub-district office gathered in the early morning to drink and have fun, and the related video sparked outrage among netizens .

The video posted on the Internet shows that the photographer said that at around 12 am on November 7, this was the Party and Mass Activity Service Center of Jianhua North Street Community (Xiaozhaoqian Street, Yuquan District, Hohhot) to see “what the government leaders are doing.” Now, more than a dozen people are not wearing masks, and they are still hugging each other and sitting together drinking, it is past 12 o’clock now.”

The video shows that the service center is still lit, and there are men and women inside, drinking and chatting, talking loudly.

Since the closure of Hohhot for more than a month, the strict closure and control measures have caused frequent secondary disasters, and local people have long been angry. However, party workers in Yuquan District gathered to drink and have fun, which immediately aroused the anger of the people.

Mainland netizens scolded: “The wine and meat in Zhumen stinks, and the road is frozen to death.” “Only state officials are allowed to set fires, and people are not allowed to light lamps.” “Hohhot is in dire straits, they are gathering and drinking.” “How to deal with the Ministry of Armed Forces in the video!”

“The people who wear the new camouflage on the left are serving cadres of the Armed Forces Ministry, not ministers or political commissars. They are all school-level officers from the army. The remaining two people wearing winter camouflage are militiamen. These are all under the management of the Guihu Military District. If they can’t control them, the militia will at most retreat…”

“Don’t you need to go to jail? Text messages every day inform you that you will be legally responsible for the spread of the epidemic if you don’t do nucleic acid testing.”

“The city is silent for more than a month, and the people are suffering at home all the time, but you change your cups and drink freely… Who gave you the privilege?! Is it an understatement to stay in the party for inspection during an extraordinary period?!”

“It’s a problem for ordinary residents to be trapped at home to eat and drink. Depressed depression, jumping off buildings, cadres can gather and drink, and cadres in Inner Mongolia can really do it!”

Under the pressure of public opinion, on November 7, the Yuquan District Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued a notice saying that cadres from the Jianhua North Community Party and Mass Center in Xiaozhaoqian Street Street gathered to drink during the epidemic prevention and control period, and the public reported that the situation was true.

Therefore, the authorities punished Wang Weimin, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Xiaozhaoqian Street Sub-district, Yuquan District, Wu Guojun, Director of the Sub-district People’s Congress, and Wang Xiyun, Deputy Director of the Sub-district Office, who were dismissed from government affairs and stayed on party probation for one or two years; Party probation for two years; sub-district office cadres Xu Moyi, Chu Jiamin, Zhang Hanping, and Zhu Guangming were placed on party probation for one year.

Recently, people in Hohhot have frequently fallen tragic due to the strict closure and control, and public resentment is boiling.

At 18:10 on November 4, 55-year-old Wang Mouzhi, a 55-year-old man in Xingguang A9 community, Beiyuan Street, Xincheng District, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, fell from his 12th-floor home. At that time, her daughter Wang Mouhua (29 years old) wanted to go out to find her mother, but she was locked in the building because of the epidemic.

An insider disclosed that the heavy loss of property in the family caused by the “home-scrolling and killing” was the direct cause of the mother’s suicide. Many netizens criticized the brutal epidemic prevention that has dehumanized grassroots enforcers.

(Reporter Tang Zheng comprehensive report/responsible editor: Li Quan)

