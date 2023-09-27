Severe Weather Conditions Hit Southern China while Cold Air Activities Intensify in Northern Regions

Heavy Rain Forecasted in Southern South China, Cold Air Activities in Northeastern Inner Mongolia

According to AI News, the Central Meteorological Observatory has reported heavy precipitation in southern South China on September 26. The eastern part of Hainan Island, the Leizhou Peninsula of Guangdong, and the coastal areas of Guangxi are expected to experience heavy to heavy rain in some areas from the night of the 26th to the day of the 27th. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 50 to 90 mm.

Furthermore, there are numerous cold air activities occurring in northeastern Inner Mongolia and other regions. Starting from the night of the 26th to the 27th, the central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia and the northeastern regions will be affected by cold air, resulting in winds of magnitude 4 to 6. Gusts of magnitude 7 to 9 can also be expected, accompanied by a drop in temperature of 4 to 6℃ in certain areas. Local temperature levels may even reach more than 8℃.

In addition to the strong winds and temperature decrease, there will also be light to moderate rain in northern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and other areas. Some regions may experience heavy rain, while the Altay Mountains of Xinjiang can anticipate sleet or snowfall. This weather pattern will continue from the night of the 26th to the 29th, as a new round of cold air impacts northern Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and Northeast China. A temperature drop of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius is expected, with local temperatures reaching over 8 degrees Celsius. Winds of magnitude 4 to 6 will also accompany this weather system.

As residents in these affected areas brace for the heavy rain and colder temperatures, it is advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with local weather forecasts.