The Municipal Health Commission this morning (August 12) Notification: From 0 to 24:00 on August 11, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 5 asymptomatic infections were added, of which 1 confirmed case and 4 asymptomatic infections were under isolation control found in. There were 8 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 14 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 11, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added. 3 cases were cured and discharged.

case1, who lives in Minhang District and is a closed-loop isolation and control personnel in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

case2，live inMinhangArea，Abnormalities found in normalized nucleic acid testingIsolation check. After review by the city and district CDC, the nucleic acid test result was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed. (Announced on August 11)

From 0 to 24:00 on August 11, 2022, 5 new cases of local asymptomatic infection were added.

Asymptomatic infection1—asymptomatic infection 3lives in Xuhui District,Asymptomatic infection4living in Minhang District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation control personnel in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Asymptomatic infection5, lives in Xuhui District, and found abnormal in the nucleic acid screening test, that is, he is quarantined and controlled. The result of the CDC review was positive, and the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection. (Announced on August 11)

August 11, 2022 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report8 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. 9 patients were cured and discharged, including 5 from the United States, 2 from Russia, 1 from the Czech Republic, and 1 from Taiwan.

case1A Canadian citizen, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 6, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2of Russian nationality, living in Russia, starting from Russia, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022. After entering the customs, they will be quarantined and observed. If symptoms occur before the isolation is released, they will be sent to designated medical institutions for isolation and investigation. After consultation by the expert group, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

case3Singaporean, visiting relatives in Singapore, departing from Singapore, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022. After entering the customs, they will be quarantined and observed. If symptoms occur before the isolation is released, they will be sent to designated medical institutions for isolation and investigation. After consultation by the expert group, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

case4be Canadian, live in Canada,case5Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Canada, case4. Case 5 departed from Canada, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case6French nationality, living in France, departing from France, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7Chinese nationality, studying in Singapore, starting from Singapore, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case8Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022. Due to symptoms, he was sent to a designated medical institution for isolation and observation after entering the customs. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

8 imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmenttrackedclose contact with the flight59 people, all of whom have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

From 0 to 24:00 on August 11, 2022, 14 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, studying in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 7, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2Be Canadian, study in Canada, depart from Canada, andArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering customs. Abnormal results of routine nucleic acid testing during subsequent home health monitoring. The laboratory review of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. After consultation by the municipal expert group, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were comprehensively diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3Malaysian nationality, living in Malaysia, starting from Malaysia, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection4Chinese nationality, studying in Singapore, starting from Singapore, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5—asymptomatic infected persons 7All are Chinese nationals, work in Algeria, depart from Algeria, transit through France, take the same flight, andArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection8Chinese nationality, studying in Spain, starting from Spain, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection9Dutch nationality, working in the Netherlands, departing from the Netherlands, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection10Chinese nationality, working in Tonga, departing from Tonga, transiting through New Zealand,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection11. Asymptomatic infected persons 12All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection11 Studying in Germany, asymptomatic infection 12 working in Germany, asymptomatic infection 11, asymptomatic infection 12 departing from Germany, taking the same flight, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022, and immediately after entering customs He was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection13. Asymptomatic infected persons 14All are Chinese nationals, studying in the United States, departing from the United States, taking the same flight, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

14 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observation，trackedclose contact with the flight190 people have been quarantined and observed。

From 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022, 20 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 8 cases of local asymptomatic infections and 12 cases of imported asymptomatic infections.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 2At 24:00 on August 11, 2022, a total of 155 cases were diagnosed locally, 176 cases were cured and discharged, 3 cases were treated in the hospital, and 0 cases died; 655 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as ofAt 24:00 on August 11, 2022, there were a total of 5,004 imported confirmed cases abroad, 4,917 were discharged from hospital, and 87 were treated in hospital.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.