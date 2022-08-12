After the goal conceded at the start, Twente wins easily and gives Fiorentina to the preliminary of the Conference League

Cukaricki Serbs needed a half miracle to pass the preliminary round of the Conference League against Twente: the Dutch started from the 3-1 obtained in Serbia seven days ago, and improved the result tonight in Enschede by prevailing 4-1. [LEGGI TUTTI I RISULTATI]

It was not a soft start: Cukaricki made a strong start and reopened accounts with the goal in the 7th minute of Adzic, able to exploit a suggestion from Roganovic; at that moment, Twente had only one goal advantage. But it took Propper 10 minutes to find the equalizer, and just after half an hour Rots found the right pass for Vlap who completed the comeback.

The second half saw Cukaricki pouring forward in search of new hope, but in the long run, as was to be expected, the greater depth of the Dutch squad came out: Tziolis, who had replaced Misidjan, set the final score at 4- 1 on an assist by Vlap himself first and then by Salah-Eddine, allowing his team to officially remove the pass for the double challenge with Fiorentina, to be played between 18 and 25 August (going to Florence, returning to Enschede). Whoever wins goes to the group stage, whoever loses greets the European dream one step away from the start.

