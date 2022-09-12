The 2022/23 school year started today and not without question marks. The energy crisis caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war and the approach of winter mean that the school returns to the center of public debate. After the pandemic, with Dad ruling over not to leave the students behind, new solutions are sought to try to intervene on energy saving.

In recent days, the debate on the school has shifted to the short week, sacrificing Saturdays and spreading the hours lost during the other school days. There was also talk in shorter lessons: 50 minutes instead of the standard 60. In the morning, however, the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, spoke to Uno Mattina reassuring students, parents and teachers: «In the Council of Ministers we never talked about a short week. We all have to do our part, but the school has already given. So let her be the last to pay the price of the crisis ». The reference is to the long lack of teaching in the presence to which the health measures against Covid-19 had forced the school.

The hypothesis of the short week does not displease Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy Region of the League. When asked about RTL 102.5, the governor replied: «As always, we must hope to be able to solve the energy problem in another way. I believe we need to invest more to make our country more autonomous. The reduction of one day, removing Saturday, – continues Fontana – can be a road. In many countries, school takes place over five days and not six. I believe that it may have already been experienced elsewhere without this having had any negative consequences ».

Dwelling on the Lombard students, who are returning to school today, the governor said that the big news is the return to the presence without any more limitations and without “the fear of having to go back to wearing masks. Our boys were heroic for two years, for them it was very heavy ».