Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi and other places have strong rainfall, South China, Jiangnan and other places have high temperature weather-Chinanews.com

China News Service, May 29. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, on the 29th, there were heavy to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, and western Henan. In the next three days, most of South China, most of Jiangnan, southern Guizhou, northern and southern Yunnan, and southern Sichuan will have high temperature weather above 35°C. In addition, from day to night on May 29, there will be heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the northwestern East China Sea and the coastal waters of Zhejiang. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 06:00 on May 29.

Strong rainfall in Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi and other places

On the 29th, there were heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, and western Henan. In addition, from the 29th to the 31st, there was a precipitation weather process from west to east in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China. Strong convective weather such as heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail.

There are hot weather in southern China, Jiangnan and other places

In the next three days, most of South China, most of Jiangnan, southern Guizhou, northern and southern Yunnan, and southern Sichuan will have high-temperature weather above 35°C. Some areas can reach 37-39°C, and local 40°C.

“Mawar” is gradually approaching the ocean to the east of Taiwan

This year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” (super typhoon level) weakened to a strong typhoon level yesterday (28th) night, and its center is located in the southeast of Hualien City, Taiwan Province, my country at 5 o’clock in the morning today (29th) About 780 kilometers away, on the northwestern Pacific Ocean, it is 18.8 degrees north latitude and 126.7 degrees east longitude, and the maximum wind force near the center is 14 (45 m/s). It is expected that “Mawar” will move northwestward at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour, gradually approaching the ocean surface east of Taiwan, and will start to slow down significantly this evening. After the 30th, it will gradually turn northward and move towards the southern sea surface of the Ryukyu Islands Approaching, the intensity gradually weakens. Affected by it, there will be heavy precipitation on Taiwan Island in the next three days; from 08:00 on the 29th to 08:00 on the 30th, the ocean to the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, the Taiwan Strait, the northeastern part of the South China Sea, the southern part of the East China Sea, and Taiwan There will be strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8 on the island and its coast, and the coast of Fujian. The wind force on the southeast ocean of Taiwan and the east of Bashi Strait can reach magnitude 9 to 10, with gusts of magnitude 11 to 12, and the wind force on the sea near the center of the typhoon can reach magnitude 11~ Level 14, gust 15~16.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on May 29 to 08:00 on May 30, most of Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai, northern Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China and most of North China, central and western Inner Mongolia, southeastern Northwest China, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, southern Yunnan, Hainan There were light to moderate rains in some areas such as Taiwan Island and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains or heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of eastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, and western Henan. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, Hexi, Gansu, and eastern Xinjiang.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on May 29th to 08:00 on May 30th)

From 08:00 on May 30 to 08:00 on May 31, central Inner Mongolia, northern North China, central and eastern Northwest China, northern Xinjiang, northern and western Tibet, eastern and southern Southwest China, southern Jianghan, western Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, and Taiwan Island There were light to moderate rains in parts of other places, among which there were heavy rains or heavy rains (50-90 mm) in parts of central Inner Mongolia and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of eastern Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Hexi, Gansu, Ningxia, and northern North China.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on May 30th to 08:00 on May 31st)

From 08:00 on May 31 to 08:00 on June 1, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of the central and southern Sichuan Basin, northern Guizhou, southeastern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, and most of Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains or heavy rains (100-160 mm) in parts of the southwestern Sichuan Basin and the eastern part of Taiwan Island. There are 5-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern North China, and southern Northeast China.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, May 31st – 08:00, June 1st)