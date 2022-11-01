The largest historic hanging hall in the world, 82 meters long, 27 wide and almost 40 meters high, characterized by an overturned ship hull wooden ceiling, becomes a time machine between light projections and 3D animations . The Salone of Palazzo della Ragione in Padua hosts the show “Sidera Aurea” from 3 November to 18 December 2022, conceived and created by Odd Agency in collaboration with the Municipality of Padua and in partnership with CoopCulture.

In Palazzo della Regione in Padua, videomapping to “see Giotto’s stars” lost news/padova_sidera_aurea_videomapping_in_salone_per_ricreare_le_stelle_di_giotto-12210398/&el=player_ex_12210540″>

Digital Humanism as a challenge of technology that tells the great art of Italy. “Sidera Aurea” is an artistic project for the enhancement of Palazzo della Ragione, one of the symbolic places of the city included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2021 with “The frescoed cycles of the 14th century of Padua”. The installation offers visitors the sensation of immersing themselves in a physical and astronomical system, as in a giant time machine, on a journey between the present and a magnificent past.

“Sidera aurea” is a historical and emotional journey that traces the parable that the picta room has lived through the centuries, from the foundation of the building to the terrible fire that destroyed Giotto’s pictorial cycle in 1420. The Salone di Palazzo della Ragione in Padua will thus become, for the first time, the majestic virtual canvas of a cross-media show: lights, visual effects, music and colors, through the projection of an imaginative path, will transform the frames and frescoes into 333 windows, opening up to a new vision .

Painting, architecture, the comparison between science and religion: “Sidera aurea” is all of this reread according to an artistic inspiration, becoming the principle and force that triggers creativity. In fact, the title refers to the stars that characterize Giotto’s work. Thanks to the solicitations of Pietro d’Abano, Italian philosopher, physician and astrologer, but also professor at the Sorbonne in Paris and at the University of Padua since 1306, Giotto’s pictorial cycles often return to the stars, recalled and represented in the pictorial narration because, according to the doctrines of the same d’Abano, endowed with properties of influence on human beings. In “Sidera aurea” the immersive videomapping experience, lasting 20 minutes, develops around the architectural and pictorial element of the Salone, in a projection on two levels between the ceiling and the frescoed surfaces. In full respect of the extraordinary artistic heritage of the room, videomapping uses projections, colors and sounds, leading the viewer through the rhythmic dance of the months and seasons, of the skies and constellations that influence earthly life, inevitably marking the destinies of everyone.

«For centuries the Salone di Palazzo della Ragione has been a place where art, thought and law have measured themselves against some of the central questions of human existence. Respecting the value of the historical and artistic heritage of this place, with Sidera Aurea we have the ambition to reconstruct the dialogue between the ideas of Pietro d’Abano and the art forms that have sprung from them, through the contemporary use of light. . Through the emotion generated by an experience, the installation will try to return the immense wealth of stories and questions that the Salone di Palazzo della Ragione never ceases to arouse in every new visitor “, say the creatives of Odd Agency. .

«This project multiplies the magnificence of the frescoes in the Urbs picta of the Palazzo della Ragione in Padua. – says the Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Padua, Andrea Colasio – The Hall frescoed UNESCO World Heritage will continue to be open during the day with the usual opening hours and in the evening it will become a time and wonder machine thanks to the experience of videomapping “Sidera aurea” ».

“In a single extraordinary project, there are some of the founding pillars of CoopCulture such as the enhancement of an unparalleled place of culture, the involvement of new audiences and the use of new technologies – says Letizia Casuccio, general manager of CoopCulture – For us it will be an honor to be next to the city of Padua to celebrate, and let me say also celebrate, the Unesco recognition, which strengthens Padua as one of the capitals of Italian culture. Once again alongside Odd Agency, a reality that we have appreciated in recent years, now an international leader in videomapping, which will enchant young and old in reviving the frescoes of the ‘300 ».

Information

Timetable and date: from 3 November to 18 December 2022, from 18.30 to 20.30, a show every half hour, for one

total of 5 shows per day.

Ticket price: € 12 full, € 8 reduced and is reserved for students, children aged 6 to 18, disabled people; access is free

for children up to 5 years of age and the companion of the disabled person.

Ticket options:

-The Family ticket is valid for 2 children between 6 and 18 accompanied by 2 adults and will cost € 34.

– The Groups ticket is valid for groups of at least 15 people and will cost € 10 each. Reservations are recommended.

Where to buy: online, through the official website of the event sideraurea.it or directly in Palazzo della Ragione at the Sidera Aurea ticket office managed by CoopCulture starting at 6 pm (half an hour before the first show). Tickets will be available for purchase online from 19 October.

In person, from Monday to Sunday, in the following stores:

– Coop Culture ticket office in the Palazzo della Ragione, in Piazza delle Erbe from 18.00 to 20.30 (last entry time).

– IAT Padua offices of: Railway Station in Piazzale della Stazione and Vicolo Pedrocchi n.9.

Days and opening hours: from Monday to Saturday, from 9.00 to 19.00; Sundays and public holidays from 10.00 to 16.00.

For information: you can send an email to [email protected], write to the official pages of the “Sidera Aurea” event on Facebook and Instagram. Or call 04.18627167 active from Monday to Friday from 9 to 13 or write an email [email protected]