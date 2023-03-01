Years ago, Julio Oñate Martínez, an expert in Vallenato music, explained the types of voices that the different Vallenato music singers. “There are many and varied voice registers that can be appreciated in artistic manifestations”, assured the expert.

In this sense, he pointed out that Beto Zabaleta, Iván Villazón and Silvestre Dangond have the voice timbre in the baritone category, characterized by being a male voice located between that of the tenor (more acute, that is, of a higher range) and that of the bass (of a lower register, deep, resonant and dark sound).

Likewise, it identified that in the same category there are some singers that stick out”because they place the voice in a different way and can reach second tenor registers”, as is the case of Jorge Oñate and Poncho Zuleta.

“The voices, regardless of the classic or the cultured, they all have merit very special: they have had the precise feeling to reach the masses”, he concluded.

