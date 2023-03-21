Home News Silvestre Dangond would return to the stage after his temporary retirement: “I couldn’t help it”
In December 2022, the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond announced his temporary withdrawal of the scenarios in the middle of a presentation in San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira.

It pains me to say it, but as of January 14, bye family. I’ll come back when I feel different (…) I’m not perfect and I don’t want to be either. Dedicate the time to you. The easiest thing in the world is to make money, health is not recovered, nor is mental health. There is nothing sicker than money itself trying to find it”, expressed the singer in the middle of his last presentation.

It seems that time for retirement is over. The interpreter of ‘Las locuras mías’ mentioned that he I would cut the hair when he returned to the stage, so a publication would be the indication of his return.

Dangond uploaded a photo to his social networks with one of his children and wrote: “They made me go on strike to return and I couldn’t help it“. Will he return to the stage for the Vallenato Festival 2023?

