Locally abundant snowfalls in the mountains, with heavy rainfall recorded on the morning of Tuesday 22 November in the Tarvisio area and in Sappada. Temporary disruptions to the road network were recorded on the regional road 355 between Piani di Luzza and Sappada, where roadside assistance vehicles had to intervene to guarantee the journey of the buses. In Nimis the firefighters and civil protection volunteers are at work along the road to Cloz to make some trees safe.

00:47