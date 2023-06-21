Social reforms will not be discussed in extra sessions

The Government convened extraordinary sessions of the Congress of the Republic from Thursday 22 to Saturday 24 June. The budgetary addition and the project that determines the number of deputies in assemblies will be discussed.

On Tuesday night, at the end of the legislative period, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, explained that he proposed to the president not to debate the health and pension reforms before the start of the new legislature on July 20.

Instead, he suggested trying to restore majorities in Congress, he did so by signing Decree 0999 of June 2023, which specifies three days for discussion.

“From the Government we have to concentrate so that this month, through parliamentary dialogues, in the Chamber and Senate, ensure the majorities that make the passage of social reforms less stormy and that, as of July 20, we can enter with great enthusiasm to finish those that have already begun and in the case of labor and education to start to be able to complete this poker of the 4 social reforms that the country needs”, assured the head of the political portfolio on Tuesday night to journalists in Congress.

What is notable about this summons is that the Casa de Nariño will not include its controversial social reforms in these extraordinary sessions, since they were not included in the decree signed by Velasco.

In this sense, the extraordinary sessions have been called to debate the organic law project that establishes the rules to determine the number of deputies of the departmental assemblies, as well as the budgetary addition related to the income generated by the tax reform.

