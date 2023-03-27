CONCEPCIÓN (Special envoy) Some 100 boys and girls from the department of Concepción will benefit from free outpatient surgeries, through the Mitã Vy’arã Program.

The surgeries are scheduled for June 1, 2 and 3 at the Concepción regional hospital. Previous recruitment of patients in said hospital specifically on Thursday, June 1 from 1:00 p.m.

Surgical interventions will be:

– Inguinal, umbilical and epigastric hernias.

– Criptorquidea palpable.

– Cysts, nevus, mucocele.

– Non-articulated polydactyly.

– Varicocele.

– Phimosis.

– Among other selected outpatient cases.

The surgeries will be carried out by pediatric surgeons, anesthetists, among other specialists who are members of the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery.

The Mitã Vy’arã Program is made up of the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery (SPCP), with the support of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare.

