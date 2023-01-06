Original title: “This year Henan Province recruited 9,134 people with higher academic qualifications, and 98% are not limited to grassroots work experience”

On January 5, the 2023 Henan Provincial Examination Announcement was released. In 2023, Henan Province will recruit 9,134 civil servants, an increase of 1,141 compared to 7,993 last year. The exam will be registered from January 9th to 16th, and the written test will be held from February 25th to February 26th. Recruitment requires a minimum education of a junior college or above, and an age of 18 to 35. Except for positions with special requirements on age, the age limit for 2023 master’s and doctoral students (non-service personnel) is relaxed to less than 40 years old.

The reporter contacted Zhang Jinguo, a research expert on Henan Huatu Public Examination, to bring you an interpretation of the announcement.

Recruited 9134 people, 14.27% expansion

It can be seen from the number of recruits and the number of positions recruited in the Henan Provincial Examination in the past 8 years that, except for the 19.68% year-on-year reduction in 2021, the overall recruitment has shown an upward trend in the past 8 years, and opportunities are increasing every year. This year, the province recruited 9,134 people, an increase of 14.27% year-on-year, and recruited 5,351 positions, an increase of 527 positions.

Among the 18 prefectures and cities in Henan this year, Nanyang recruited the most people with 1035 people, followed by Zhumadian with 803 people. In addition, the province directly recruited 702 people. Anyang, Puyang, and Xinyang, etc., saw a decrease in the number of recruits compared with last year, and the number of recruits increased mainly in Hebi, Jiaozuo, Kaifeng, and Nanyang. Candidates should consider the development prospects of the post, geographical location and competition in previous years, and then make the final choice based on their own advantages and disadvantages.

Bachelor degree accounted for 79%, 98% are not limited to grassroots work experience

According to the recruitment of academic qualifications in the past two years, the Henan Provincial Examination has always been a junior college application, and undergraduates are the main recruiting force. This year, the number of junior college recruits is 1,397, accounting for 15.3% of the total number; the number of undergraduate recruits is 7,253, accounting for The total number of people is 79%. This year, the number of recruits for junior college degrees has shrunk, and the number of recruits for undergraduate and above majors has increased significantly.

This year, more than 90% of Henan Province does not need grassroots work experience, recruiting 8964 people, accounting for 98%.

In the professional requirements of the provincial examination in recent years, law, secretarial, computer, journalism, etc. are popular majors, and the number of recruits is relatively large. This year, economics majors recruited 3196 people, accounting for 35%.

In addition, unrestricted professional positions account for 35%, and it is not necessary to be limited to popular professional positions.

The public security system has the largest number of recruits, accounting for 20.6%

By comparing the job tables, it can be seen that the public security system has the largest number of recruits this year, accounting for 20.6% of the total number of people. The number of people recruited by the courts and disciplinary committees has decreased year-on-year, and the procuratorate system has reduced the number of recruits the most.

Zhang Jinguo reminded that it is best to analyze one’s own advantages and conditions in advance, and make full use of these conditions when filling in the position, such as the identity of fresh graduates, education background, qualification certificates, party members, etc. Also avoid “single-plank bridge” positions.

In addition, by comparing the number of people recruited by various agencies this year, it can be seen that the number of recruits for positions in agencies below the county level is the largest, accounting for 5,075 people, accounting for 55.6%, and 2,176 people for positions in agencies above the city level, accounting for 23.8%.

This year’s competition is fierce, job selection + exam preparation must be done well

In recent years, the Henan Provincial Examination Announcement has been released earlier and earlier. This year, the exam will be held shortly after the end of the year, and the test preparation cycle will be more intense. In addition, fresh graduates from colleges and universities and candidates who have just taken the national exam will also participate in this provincial exam. The written test is in progress, so the number of applicants this year is expected to reach a new high, breaking through last year’s 590,000. Although the competition is fierce, it is not difficult to enter the system through scientific job selection and exam preparation.

When selecting a job, you should combine your own advantages and disadvantages, and try to choose a job that has many restrictions and meets your own conditions. Referring to the situation in previous years, candidates need to score 65 points or more in the interview to have a competitive advantage. Among them, Zhengzhou, Luoyang, Jiyuan, Anyang, Kaifeng, Xuchang, and Xinyang are more competitive and have relatively high scores.

Preparing for the test requires making a plan according to your own characteristics and persevering in it.