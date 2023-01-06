IVREA. Preview presentation, Friday 6, from 15 to 18, in the ASI office of Roberto Petri, in via Quattro Martiri 6/8, of the book Magdaluna and the awakening of the Carnival, published by Hever, with the author and the publisher present, Helena Verlucca, who will illustrate the volume, the fifth of the much appreciated saga of Magdaluna, a nice forgetful and bizarre witch born from the imagination of the writer from Ivrea Marzia Sottero, admirably illustrated, like the previous ones, by the illustrator of Canischio Cristina Bo who, for this publication, has really outdid itself, creating wonderful tables.

The book is dedicated to children, but adults will certainly do it too, especially collectors of everything related to the Ivrea Carnival. The story is engaging: «The city of Ivrea – explain the presentation notes released by Hever – wakes up on Carnival day wrapped in a thick blanket of fog. There is no sound of drums or joyful fifes to announce the party. An evil spell sweeps the inhabitants into a dreamless sleep as it passes. Violetta, the charming Mugnaia, seized by a bad omen, before giving in to the curse, entrusts the crow Tuchino and the scorpion Arduino to seek salvation in the Enchanted Kingdoms: in fact, only magic will be able to save the Carnival, the orange throwers and their battle”.

Tuchino and Arduino will therefore leave for the Enchanted World to ask for help from Magdaluna, the witch who lives between the Woods and the Valley.

«Through their passionate story – they continue – the cottage of the sorceress will light up with fiery scarles and the scent of battle red. Thus we will discover the beauty of the Carnival of Ivrea subjugated by a tyrant who acts in the shadow of the perfidious spell of the mist. It will be Perga, the ancient parchment, to reveal to the witch the formula for reviving the Carnival, the orange throwers, and the city workers. The response is hidden in the rituals. There is no time to lose. Magdaluna, together with her special team composed of Cap the mouse, Nokkio the frog and Spillo the spider, led by a crow and a scorpion, will leave without delay, intending to awaken the most magical manifestation there is. She will tumble a stone into the bosom of the river Dora, whisper incantations to the rocks, raise clods and set fire. Together with the bodies of the little dreaming Abbàs, wrapped in light and stars, she will dance around the thousand flames of a scarlo, surrounded by the Bishops, in a night of magic and awakening».

In the appendix, the legend of Carnival explained to children by Gabriella Gianotti. Admission is free.