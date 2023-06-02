Home » Sorority’: central theme of the commemoration carried out by women victims in Chocó
News

Sorority’: central theme of the commemoration carried out by women victims in Chocó

by admin
Sorority’: central theme of the commemoration carried out by women victims in Chocó

Last Wednesday, May 31, in Quibdó, Chocó, a discussion was held in the framework of the commemoration of May 25, Day of the dignity of women victims of sexual violence in the context of armed conflict.

Approximately 60 women participated in the discussion ‘Dignifying women victims of sexual violence in the context of the armed conflict and transforming power to continue advancing and achieving Total Peace’, held between the Unit for Victims, organizations of women victims and defenders of human rights.

This space for dialogue and listening began with the ritual ‘I am Sorority’, as a way of representing the sisterhood between women who seek to accompany, guide and walk together in the process of healing the mind and body, with the aim of continuing to be resilient in the face of pain and scars caused by the violence of the armed conflict.

During the event, the professionals from the Victims Unit shared the strategy ‘Strengthening capacities from the Vivificarte rights approach’, which is part of the entity’s set of methodologies with a differential approach, aimed at women survivors of the Colombian armed conflict who have been victims of crimes against their integrity, freedom and sexual formation and has the objective of empowering women, through the recognition of their rights as subjects of special protection.

This initiative seeks to provide tools aimed at financial education that contribute to the development of life projects and contribute to symbolic reparation through actions of dignity and recognition that contribute to guarantees of non-repetition to strengthen the process of empowerment and appropriation of their rights.

See also  "Incrustations" raises the fragility of the economy and culture: Alejandro Sánchez

The participants of this event agreed that there are still great resentments and pain in the face of these acts of violence, because the family nuclei are also affected, homes and life, and for them, it will not be the same again; For this reason, they indicate that although economic compensation is important, it is necessary to provide permanent accompaniment, as well as psychosocial follow-up regarding the situation of the victims, because it is a long process, in which accompaniment must be provided.

“This space has allowed us to listen to each other, to support each other. Despite the victimizing fact suffered, we continue to fight. Although it is something that one does not forget, every day one tries to overcome it because it was the body that was taken by force, without one wanting it and many even judge it and blame one saying that one wanted it, but no, because we are the ones who command our bodies in our lives. I thank God because I am a survivor and I carry my face high wherever I go and say I am a survivor, I am a warrior and a fighter and here I am,” said Sandra Salas, from the Fuvisedech Foundation.

The results of this meeting will help to identify and articulate the actions to be developed by the Unit for Victims, in coordination with the Victims’ Table, organizations and groups that attended and met at this discussion.

You may also like

Narzissenfest brings around 1.5 million euros added value...

Data without pathos: Construction industry in Slovakia –...

Sarabia had to resign

Putgarten: Cause of explosion still unclear | >...

“Dongfeng” is ready for the Dongfeng landing site,...

Lukashenka pardoned Protasevich, for whom he hijacked a...

Petro removes Sarabia and Benedetti from his cabinet

Mobile communications expansion along the rail network further...

Stoltenberg urges NATO to increase its production of...

‘Grapa’ was captured with bazuco and marijuana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy