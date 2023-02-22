On February 22, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference. A reporter from Yonhap News Agency said that South Korea has decided to cancel nucleic acid testing for people entering the country from China starting from March 1. Will the Chinese government also take the same measures for people entering the country from South Korea?

Wang Wenbin said that we have noticed the relevant reports, and relevant parties should cancel the immediate restrictive measures against China as soon as possible to create convenient conditions for the normal exchange of personnel. China is willing to consider taking corresponding measures in due course.

(CCTV reporter Shen Yang Kong Luyuan)