South Korea has decided to cancel the nucleic acid testing of people entering China from March 1. China is willing to consider taking corresponding measures in due course.
On February 22, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference. A reporter from Yonhap News Agency said that South Korea has decided to cancel nucleic acid testing for people entering the country from China starting from March 1. Will the Chinese government also take the same measures for people entering the country from South Korea?
Wang Wenbin said that we have noticed the relevant reports, and relevant parties should cancel the immediate restrictive measures against China as soon as possible to create convenient conditions for the normal exchange of personnel. China is willing to consider taking corresponding measures in due course.
(CCTV reporter Shen Yang Kong Luyuan)
Copyright and Disclaimer
Copyright statement: All manuscripts sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reprinted or mirrored without permission; authorized reprinting The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.
Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua News Agency. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.