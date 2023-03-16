news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 15 – “It’s a great result, and it’s for the fans. Now it’s important to maintain the right attitude. Today we weren’t as qualitative as always but we did everything well, without conceding anything and we were quite lucid with our heads”. From the microphones of Prime Video, Luciano Spalletti thus comments on yet another victory for his Napoli, the 3-0 against Eintracht, this season.



Pep Guardiola said that Napoli is currently the best team in Europe: what does Spalletti think of these words from the City manager? “They don’t make me happy at all – he replies -. It’s a little game you know about putting pressure on the others. You put Napoli ahead of City, but if they spend 900 million and the 9 of us are there for a reason. It’s a little game to say we’ll put you there and then you’ll surely have to fall”.



A joke about Osimhen, protagonist of another great test: “he is a very strong footballer, who sometimes has solo interpretations, with great breaks and openings, but then he must be able to bond with the team. Now he is doing it, and we are very happy”.



Who would like to 'fish' in the draw on Friday? "You do". "But now to the fans who are delighted because we have reached an historic milestone – Spalletti said – I tell you not to go around the city and ruin the milestone achieved. Be happy and satisfied, leaving aside any kind of provocation that can be put in front of . Be happy and sing Forza Napoli".


