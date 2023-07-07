sparks after restoration, Conte attacks center-right Fdi replies ‘on wide field’ **

Rome, July 7. (beraking latest news) – There is controversy after the decision of the Senate Guarantee Council, which approved the restoration of the cut annuities for former senators, until 2012. The decision comes from the ‘old’ Palazzo Madama body, which for the last time it was…

Rome, July 7. (beraking latest news) – There is controversy after the decision of the Senate Guarantee Council, which approved the restoration of the cut annuities for former senators, until 2012. The decision belongs to the ‘old’ Palazzo Madama body, which for the last time he met with the expiring team, made up of the president Luigi Vitali (former senator Fi), the former Northern League senator Pasquale Pepe, now Salvini’s consultant at Palazzo Chigi, the democratic senator Valeria Valente, the former M5S senator, then Lega and finally al Misto, Ugo Grassi (“now I’m out of politics”) and the Melonian Alberto Balboni, president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate and member of the Council.

In the vote of last July 5, according to what we learn, Vitali and Grassi would have voted for the reinstatement of the cheque, Balboni and Pepe against, while Valente would have abstained. A two by two which – thanks to the favorable vote of President Vitali – hangs the final judgment for the yes to the restoration. The result will allow the revaluation of the allowance to senators, cut by virtue of the 2018 decision to adjust the amount to the contributory method, which is now being reversed.

A result on the wool thread that is enough to ignite the clash. On the one hand there is the M5S, which thanks to the voice of its leader returns to ride the wave of anti-caste measures, the movement’s trademark. “The Senate Guarantee Council, made up of four out of five members of the center-right and unfortunately without any representative of the 5 Stars, has quietly restored the annuities for the senators of the past legislatures”, thunders President Giuseppe Conte on Facebook.

“Conte before speaking, inquire, perhaps from the former parliamentarian elected in 2018 in the ranks of the M5S, Senator Grassi”, replies the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Alberto Balboni. “The votes – he assures – went exactly the opposite of what Conte says. Evidently he is lying knowing he is lying”. “My vote was against the reinstatement of annuities and in fairness I won’t say how my colleagues voted – says the Melonian -. I limit myself to emphasizing that the decision passed with the decisive vote of the so-called wide field, to which the former prime minister of the 5 Stars. I await an apology from Conte, or I must conclude that he is a liar”.

Of the two votes in favor of the restoration, attention returns to that of the jurist Grassi, who sided with the blue president Vitali. The former M5S, then Northern League, finally transitioned to the Misto group is not going to end up in our sights: “There is no wide, median, or any other type of shot, I’m out of politics”, he tells beraking latest news . Then he reiterates the technical reasons for his vote: “The cut had been made according to an illogical criterion, which would not have survived the findings of the Constitutional Court”.

“We need to understand – he says to his former M5S colleagues – if they are for the rule of law or to make the mood of the crowds prevail, but failing to write well-done rules”. “Whoever is the cause of his illness must cry for himself – he adds -. Here the same thing happened with the prescription”. And in any case “political responsibility cannot be unloaded on a judicial body, I have taken on the work on the technical-legal part”, underlines Grassi. “If the presidency office wants to go back on the cut, with a well-made resolution, with the work of competent technicians, and then that cut can be achieved, but others need to take their responsibilities…”.

