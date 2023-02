The Municipal Administration of Dosquebradas established a special working day and attention to the public, through Decree 047 of 2023, to compensate for April 3, 4 and 5, for the commemoration of Easter.

SPECIAL DAY OF ATTENTION TO THE PUBLIC

Saturday February 11

Saturday February 25

Saturday March 11

Continuous attention from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.