At 8 a.m. on Friday morning, the 15th edition of the Ried sports fair will kick off in the specialist exhibition center. Together with the “Sportland Oberösterreich” more than 50 sports will be presented up to and including Sunday, March 26th, which visitors can of course also try out. The total area of ​​this year’s sports fair in the seven halls is more than 11,000 square meters.

“This year, in cooperation with our partners, we want to make a contribution again to making Austria – especially children and young people – fitter and healthier,” says Ried’s trade fair director Helmut Slezak.

New features this year include a separate dance hall with a focus on hip-hop and break-dancing and the sports of teqball, calisthenics, sailing, pole dance and crossfit.

Free entry on Friday

On the opening day, admission to the “Fill your Future School Day” is free for all visitors. The morning is all about the schools, hundreds of children and young people will let off steam at the many sports stations. On Saturday, a yoga day with various workouts of 45 minutes each will take place in seminar room 19 from 10.30 a.m. Participation in the units is included in the entrance fee. On Sunday there will be a fitness convention – also with several workouts. Start is at 10.30 a.m.

The traditional Maximarkt children’s runs take place on Saturday, which is also the start of the Innviertler Kids’ Cup. The races take place in the covered Red Zac Arena, the length of the track is between 150 and 900 meters.

The adults will then get their money’s worth on Sunday from 11 a.m. at the Löffler trade fair run over four or ten kilometers.

For the first time this year, the “Rieder Sports Gala” will take place on Saturday evening as part of the sports fair. At this event, which starts at 5 p.m. in exhibition hall 15 (ORF stage), the special sporting achievements of the past year are celebrated and honored. The best athletes in Ried are awarded in six categories.

The highlight of the event will be the presentation of the Sports Prize of the City of Ried. This year Ulrike Roder receives this for her many services in the sport. You can read a portrait of Roder in the Innviertler Nachrichten on Saturday.

Three days sports fair

The sports fair is open today, Friday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission on the opening day is free. Around 50 sports can be tried out on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is eleven euros on these two days, children aged six to twelve pay six euros. Free parking spaces are available.

