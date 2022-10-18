Dear readers,

the Sentinella del Canavese scores one new, important stage of its long history.

In these days we have indeed launched the our new sitein the name of modernity and simplicity.

The renewed graphics in colors and fonts will ensure a clearer reading, and use from mobile phones will be faster and more effective.

But, as always, it is the quality content. And for our part we will strive to match the new graphic layout with an ever greater attention to community journalism, to be, every minute of the day, always close to you.

Our promise is a even richer site of local information, more complete and timely, but also attentive to national and international news thanks to the collaboration of a major Italian newspaper, La Stampa.

And to offer you readers one an increasingly complete and engaging digital experiencea wide selection of podcasts and a dedicated app are on the way.

Stay with us, let’s continue on this journey together.