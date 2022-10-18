Home News The Sentinella del Canavese is renewed and becomes richer
News

The Sentinella del Canavese is renewed and becomes richer

by admin
The Sentinella del Canavese is renewed and becomes richer

Dear readers,

the Sentinella del Canavese scores one new, important stage of its long history.

In these days we have indeed launched the our new sitein the name of modernity and simplicity.

The renewed graphics in colors and fonts will ensure a clearer reading, and use from mobile phones will be faster and more effective.

But, as always, it is the quality content. And for our part we will strive to match the new graphic layout with an ever greater attention to community journalism, to be, every minute of the day, always close to you.

Our promise is a even richer site of local information, more complete and timely, but also attentive to national and international news thanks to the collaboration of a major Italian newspaper, La Stampa.

And to offer you readers one an increasingly complete and engaging digital experiencea wide selection of podcasts and a dedicated app are on the way.

Stay with us, let’s continue on this journey together.

See also  High temperature, strong winds and hail in nearly 20 provinces and cities in China. Shanghai hail as big as an egg (video) | Hail Weather | Thunderstorm Gale | High Temperature Weather

You may also like

San Nicolò, work starts again to create three...

Work, 3 golden rules for the success of...

The Great British Government Circus – Gwynne Dyer

Meloni Government, the news of today 18 October:...

Drug trafficking, three policemen arrested in Syracuse

The Municipality buys the former Sayonara night club:...

Analysis: After the 20th National Congress of the...

Belluno, stop from the minority on capifrazione: changes...

Why write ancient Chinese in space? European astronauts...

Berlusconi: I indicate Cattaneo, head of the Camera...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy