Business work is connected to economic development at one end and people’s livelihood and well-being at the other end, and is closely related to investment, consumption, and export. In the new year, what new highlights does Hebei have in boosting residents’ consumption, and what new ideas does Hebei have in promoting opening up and development? “Stabilizing the Economy and Promoting Development with Strong Confidence Authoritative Interview” is an exclusive interview with Zhang Zefeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Commerce.

In 2022, under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, the province’s business system will solidly promote the implementation of various tasks, and business operations will show a steady and positive trend.

Zhang Zefeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Department of Commerce:

Last year, the province’s foreign trade import and export completed 562.9 billion yuan, an increase of 3.9% year-on-year, of which, the export completed 340.74 billion yuan, an increase of 12.5%, and the growth rate was 2 percentage points higher than that of the whole country. The actual use of foreign capital in the province was 1.66 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 7.6%, exceeding the annual task by 2.6 percentage points. The province’s total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 1,372.01 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.6%, 1.8 percentage points higher than the national level.

Regarding the province’s business work in 2023, Zhang Zefeng said that at present, the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei is advancing steadily. Continuous optimization provides a good opportunity for doing a good job in the province’s business work. The province’s business system will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, follow the arrangements of the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference and the “two sessions” of the province, give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption, and vigorously implement the “Resident Consumption Boost Year” campaign , Do everything possible to stimulate consumption potential and activate the urban and rural consumer markets.

Zhang Zefeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Department of Commerce:

Throughout 2023, we will hold no less than 150 key consumption promotion activities at the provincial and municipal levels in Hebei. It is necessary to have a theme every season, have activities every month, and have actual results. At the same time, we will continue to expand bulk consumption such as automobiles and home appliances, accelerate the promotion of new types of consumption such as online shopping, and actively promote green consumption. Accelerate the construction of a “15-minute convenient living circle” and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of urban commercial pedestrian streets.

Zhang Zefeng said that in 2023, the province’s business system will focus on promoting the Chinese-style modernization, opening up and strengthening the province, implementing the “1+10” action plan for opening up and strengthening the province, carrying out eight major actions such as regional coordinated opening promotion, opening channel construction, and strengthening investment attraction. 10 special actions, such as building a strong foreign trade province and promoting the innovative development of service trade, strive to make new achievements in expanding opening up.

Zhang Zefeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Department of Commerce:

We hope that through the effective implementation of the “1+10” opening-up action plan, we will strive to form a new pattern of Hebei’s opening-up with free and convenient trade and investment, agglomeration of high-end high-tech industries, inclusive and prudent government governance, and highly coordinated regional development after three to five years of hard work.

Zhang Zefeng said that in 2023, the province’s business system will adhere to the main line of grasping investment projects; go all out to complete the three main indicators of “foreign trade import and export, actual use of foreign capital, and total retail sales of social consumer goods”; Area, comprehensive bonded area” three important open platforms; to create a number of influential highlights in the province and even the whole country.

Zhang Zefeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Department of Commerce:

Adhere to one point of deployment, nine points of implementation, vigorously advocate the style of doing things right away, and work hard, take the planning and promotion of Chinese-style modernization and opening up to strengthen the province, and create a business scene in Hebei as the overall plan, focus on investment promotion, launch projects, and focus on recovery and expansion Consumption, vigorously improve the level of opening up to the outside world, realize the effective improvement of the quality of business development and the reasonable growth of the quantity, and also contribute more power to our business to accelerate the construction of an economically strong province and a beautiful Hebei.