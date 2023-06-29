Start of training without a goalkeeper: Forward is still working on the regional league squad

After being relegated from the 2nd league to the middle regional league, SK BMD Forward Steyr resumed training on Monday. Markus Eitl was in action for the first time as head coach. The 47-year-old Hofkirchner has been with the Reds and Whites since 2019 and was assistant coach under Daniel Madlener last season. The former organ builder, who gave up his job three years ago for his chance at the traditional club in Steyr, is currently completing his training as an A license trainer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

