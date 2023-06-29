Home » Fuselage design + specifications and configuration leaked, the folding machine OnePlus Fold was exposed for the first time
Fuselage design + specifications and configuration leaked, the folding machine OnePlus Fold was exposed for the first time

More and more manufacturers are planning to launch folding machines, and the latest one to join the battle is OnePlus. Yesterday, the well-known whistleblower @OnLeaks disclosed the fuselage design that is believed to be the OnePlus Fold, as well as its specifications. As can be seen from the picture, if the news is true, OnePlus Fold will be equipped with a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED foldable screen with a resolution of 1,900 x 2,100.

The camera is blessed by Hasselblad. The AMOLED screen outside is 6.3 inches and supports 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Fold is said to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the same as the OnePlus 11, with a built-in battery capacity of 4,800mAh and support for 67W fast charging. The round camera module on the back of the machine is printed with the word Hasselblad. The three-lens camera consists of a Sony IMX890 sensor with a 48-megapixel main lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The two selfie lenses are 32 million and 20 million pixels, respectively located on the outer screen and the inner screen.

Rumors published in August

@OnLeaks’ revelation also mentioned that OnePlus Fold’s fingerprint recognition is set on the side of the machine, and it has OnePlus’ iconic Alert Slider key. The pre-loaded system is OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. Although OnePlus has already announced that the folding opportunity will be released in the third season, the actual date has not yet been announced. There are rumors that a press conference will be held in New York in August. If true, it will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, which will be launched in July.

Source: gsmarena

