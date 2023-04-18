Starting today.. Al-Burhan calls for the transfer and ends the assignment and assignment of the Armed Forces officers working in the former Rapid Support Forces

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

With reference to the decisions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces regarding regulating the work of the officers of the Armed Forces in the former Rapid Support Forces and their consequences, the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued two decisions:

The first provides for the termination of the assignment and assignment of army officers working in the former Rapid Support Forces, as of today, and they are reported to the relevant officer affairs departments to receive the final instructions.

The second decision states: Canceling the transfer of army officers working in the former Rapid Support Forces, starting today, and reporting to the various officer affairs departments to receive the latest instructions.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

