I ran the government to remedy the expensive fines, the special tax that is triggered every year and re-evaluates the value of pecuniary penalties at the cost of living. In the maneuver that entered Palazzo Chigi yesterday 21 November, sterilization was included for this very particular (and hated) increase in prices.

Prediction

The Highway Code makes it clear: every two years the amounts of the fines must be re-evaluated on the basis of the consumer price index recorded by Istat. Result; starting from 1 January the amounts of the fines will undergo significant increases. The parking ban will increase by 4 euros, going from 42 today to 46 euros, the use of mobile phones while driving by 18 against the 165 euros disbursed today and the 183 that will start in 2023. For the undisciplined in the historic centers, the tax is of 9 euros; today 83 are paid for prohibited access to the Ztl which from January will become 92. And again, red light violations will be increased by 18 euros (from 167 to 185 euros). These are the estimates of Codacons, which together with other consumer associations had raised the alarm on the increase in fines.

The sterilization

Then, a few days ago the news that technicians from the Ministry of Infrastructures had the dossier on the table and that they were at work “on the recommendation of Minister Matteo Salvini, to avoid a blow to the detriment of citizens with the two-year increase in fines for violation of the code of the road expected from January 1 “, as explained sources of the Porta Pia ministry. But yesterday the bill containing the financial maneuver should also include the rule against expensive fines.