Strangled in a b&b in the Cagliari area, the victim is a 43-year-old – News

Murder at dawn in Quartucciu, in the Cagliari hinterland: a 43-year-old man Gabriele Pergola was strangled while he was inside a b&b. The carabinieri arrested the alleged author of the crime, Gabriele Cabras, 20, a character already known to the police.

The body was discovered at 5 this morning inside the Corte Cristina b&b in via Nazionale. According to an initial reconstruction carried out by the carabinieri, the man was allegedly strangled with a towel by Gabriele Cabras, a resident of Sinnai, after an argument. The 20-year-old then walked away. The body was found by the managers of the accommodation facility, perhaps alarmed by the noise coming from the room. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Quartu Sant’Elena and of the Selargius station and an ambulance from 118 arrived on the spot. The doctors attempted to revive the 43-year-old, but there was nothing they could do. The soldiers of the Company’s Radiomobile Operational Unit, having collected the description of the person who was in the room with the 43-year-old, went in search of the young man and tracked him down not far away in Quartucciu.

