Multiple Shootings Leave at Least 4 Dead in United States Over Weekend

At least 4 people were killed in repeated shootings in many places in the United States over the weekend

According to US media reports, in the past weekend, shooting incidents occurred in many places in the United States. On the 30th alone, the shooting incident caused at least 4 deaths and many injuries.

In the early hours of July 30, local time, a mass shooting occurred in Chicago, USA, resulting in 1 death and 8 injuries, all of whom were women between the ages of 20 and 33. The Chicago Police Department said witnesses saw multiple people get out of the car with guns and shoot at a group of young women. Police have not detained any suspects and the incident is still under investigation.

Also in the early morning of the 30th, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Michigan, resulting in 5 injuries, 2 of whom were in critical condition. The local police said that the injured were all aged between 16 and 26. After the police arrived at the scene, they confiscated several guns and detained many people.

On the same day, a shooting occurred in Indiana, USA, resulting in 1 death and multiple injuries. A large party was being held in the area at the time of the incident. The gunman is still at large and the case is still under investigation.

In addition, a shooting incident occurred in the neighborhood near the University of Florida on the 30th, resulting in 2 deaths. According to reports, the local police heard gunshots while patrolling near the school. Two people who were shot died of their injuries.

According to data from the US Gun Violence Archives website, since this year, as of July 30, various gun-related incidents across the United States have caused about 25,000 deaths, and there have been 419 mass shootings that caused at least 4 casualties in addition to the gunman.

