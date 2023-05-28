Strengthen international exchanges and cooperation to solve common development problems—President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum has aroused strong repercussions_Guangming.com

CCTV news(News Broadcast): The congratulatory letter sent by President Xi Jinping to the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum has aroused strong repercussions from the participants and all walks of life. Everyone expressed the need to increase international cooperation, openness and sharing, and jointly promote the iterative innovation of science and technology, so that science and technology will benefit more peoples of all countries.

Nearly 200 foreign government departments, international organizations and institutions participated in this Zhongguancun Forum, and nearly 120 top experts will deliver high-level keynote speeches. President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter aroused strong repercussions among the guests present at the meeting. Everyone expressed that they should work together to promote scientific and technological innovation and promote science and technology to better benefit the people of all countries.

President Xi Jinping pointed out in his congratulatory letter that in order to solve the problems of common development, human beings need international cooperation and openness and sharing more than ever. People at home and abroad believe that this reflects President Xi Jinping’s insight into the general trend of technological innovation and development in the world today, and reflects China‘s mind and responsibility.

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping emphasized that Beijing should strive to be at the forefront in cutting-edge technological innovation and the development of high-tech industries. Beijing will further leverage its advantages in education, science and technology, and talents, and accelerate its march toward a technological innovation center with global influence.

[

责编：王宏泽 ]