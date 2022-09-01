On August 30, the third-examination draft of the draft anti-telecommunication and network fraud law was submitted to the 36th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress for deliberation. The third review draft of the draft further increases the punishment for telecommunication network fraudsters. In addition to the criminal liability provisions in the Criminal Law, special provisions are made on administrative punishments, and it is further clarified that civil liability should be assumed and included in credit records. In addition, the third review draft of the draft made further provisions in terms of publicity and education, so that anti-telecommunication network fraud has changed from “repairing the sheep” to “preparing for a rainy day”. (China News Network on August 30)

Telecom and network frauds occur frequently, and the public has been suffering for a long time! In recent years, telecommunications network fraud has not only become a “regular visitor” exposed by the media, but has also become a “street rat” that everyone shouts and beats. How abhorrent is electric fraud? A text message, a phone call, and a link may deceive you for years of savings; the scripts are diverse and the routines are renovated, which can both disguise and “act”, deceive you with money and feelings; The tragedy of ruined family… How poisonous is electric fraud! There are not only the obvious harm of “making money and killing one’s life”, but also the hidden harm of eroding social integrity and interfering with the operation of society. Therefore, legislation to crack down on electronic fraud is not only a practical need to safeguard the interests of the masses and protect a better life, but also the meaning of building a society of integrity and the rule of law.

“The rule of law is the end of the rule.” With the deepening of the practice of telecommunication fraud governance, and timely filling of the legal gap, can better guide the practice and improve the efficiency. Strengthening legislation and making anti-telephone fraud more organized will not only lay a solid foundation for the management of telecommunication network fraud in accordance with the law, but also help to promote the formation of an anti-telephone fraud pattern of whole-chain governance. The management of telecommunication network fraud is a long-term systematic project, which must be combined with “prevention” and “fighting”.

Strict governance, one fight to the end. Increasing the punishment of telecommunication network fraudsters, especially the introduction of credit punishment into the management of telecommunication network fraud, is undoubtedly a highlight of the third review of the draft. Fraudsters are already credit overdrafts, and imposing credit penalties on them can be described as “beating the snake seven inches”. After careful review, it was found that the provisions of the third review draft of the draft all revealed the signal of severe punishment. In terms of intensity, criminal liability, administrative liability, civil liability, credit punishment, the refinement of responsibility, and the “upgrade” of punishment have made the network of punishing electrical fraud more and more dense; Internet fraud activities, or providing help for telecommunications network fraud activities, or behaviors that do not constitute a crime, are all included in the governance vision. The encirclement of cracking down on electronic fraud is getting smaller and smaller, and a good situation of chasing and intercepting electronic fraud has been accelerated.

Governance comes first and prevention is in place. The crime of telecommunication network fraud is a preventable crime. To a certain extent, telecom network fraud, which can be remotely implemented and contactless, is not easy to prevent. It should be noted that behind every successful telecommunications fraud, there are hundreds of “attempts”. Only by basing itself on long-term prevention and prevention by the whole people, and comprehensively improving the “immunity” of the masses to prevent fraud, can we prevent criminals from taking advantage. The so-called “medical treatment before the disease”, the third review draft of the draft makes further provisions on publicity and education early warning, such as strengthening publicity and education for the elderly, young people and other groups, and clarifying that relevant industries and enterprises will promptly notify users of new telecommunication network fraud methods in this field. Reminders and stipulates a reward system for the public to report telecom and network fraud will help to further build a “firewall” against electronic fraud.

“Things that benefit the people will be prosperous.” It is expected that the anti-telephone fraud legislation will provide strong support for the rule of law, and the anti-fraud situation of “dare not to cheat, cannot cheat, and cannot cheat” will be accelerated with stricter laws and stronger crackdowns. . It is believed that as the social atmosphere in which everyone is aware of fraud and the whole people anti-fraud becomes stronger, the “money bag” of the common people will be safer.