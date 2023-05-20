Strike moves its global headquarters to El Salvador, where it will offer services to more than 60 countries

The founder of Strike, Jack Mallers, confirmed this Thursday, May 19, that his Bitcoin payment company will be moving its global headquarters to El Salvador. He also stated that Strike will go global and offer its services to 65 countries.

The ambassador of El Salvador in the United States, Milena Mayorga, expressed about this: “Jack Mallers has just announced that his company Strike will be global and its base will be in El Salvador. This means more quality jobs for Salvadorans.”

The announcement was made during the Bitcoin 2023 conference. Mallers stated that this is thanks to the Digital Assets Issuance Law which was approved by the Assembly this year.