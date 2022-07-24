STROMBOLI – Two months later, the smell of burning still enters your nostrils as soon as you climb the flank of the volcano. Climb among the sand that becomes earth and ash, among the stumps of the trees, hold on to the handrails blackened by the flames that on May 25 devastated the vegetation and threatened the houses of this small community that fought alone, with bare hands, to a whole night, to stop the hell of fire unleashed, in a day of sirocco, on the set of the television drama “Civil Protection”, directed by the director Marco Pontecorvohero Ambra Angiolini.