Strong Convective Weather Expected in Hubei: Disaster Risk Warning Issued

Strong Convective Hits Hubei and Issues Disaster Risk Warning

Today, the Hubei Provincial Department of Emergency Management and the Office of the Provincial Disaster Reduction Committee issued a disaster risk reminder. According to the analysis of meteorological data, it is expected that there will be scattered heavy precipitation in Hubei in the next three days, with uneven temporal and spatial distribution and strong short-term rain.

Starting from the afternoon of the 19th until the night, the western parts of Hubei will experience small to moderate thunderstorms, leading to local heavy rains. From the afternoon of the 20th until the 21st, moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected in the western and southern parts of the province, with local heavy rains. The strong rainfall centers are anticipated to be located in Enshi, Yichang, Shennongjia, Shiyan, eastern Jingzhou, Xianning, Huangshi, and other areas. The cumulative rainfall in these areas can reach 80-180 mm locally.

Accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, and strong winds, the maximum hourly rain intensity is expected to be 50-80 mm. Local short-term strong winds may reach magnitude 7-9.

All localities and departments have been urged to make solid preparations for prevention and response. It is essential to strengthen prevention measures for strong convective weather, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, particularly in transportation and tourism, inland waterway shipping, urban operations, and agricultural production. Authorities have also been advised to conduct thorough investigations of potential hazards in temporary structures, dilapidated houses, outdoor operations, and outdoor gathering activities. Special attention should be given to the safety of tourists.

In addition, efforts must be made to prevent geological disasters such as floods in small and medium rivers caused by heavy rainfall, local mountain torrents, landslides, mudslides, and urban waterlogging. Timely actions are necessary to deal with any hidden risks.

The general public has been encouraged to closely monitor the short-term nowcasting information issued by local meteorological stations. It is advised to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and strong winds. Personal disaster risk prevention is crucial to ensure the safety of individuals and communities.

Reporter Yan Yan Zhang Wen, Headquarters.

Source: Hubei Provincial Department of Emergency Management

