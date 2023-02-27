Home News Strong wind in Venice, ferry ends up against ‘briccole’ – Veneto
Strong wind in Venice, ferry ends up against 'briccole' – Veneto

Strong wind in Venice, ferry ends up against 'briccole' – Veneto

The collision with the canal boundaries caused no damage

(ANSA) – VENICE, FEBRUARY 26 – A Greek ferry ended up this morning in Venice against the ‘briccole’ – the poles that delimit the navigable stretches in the lagoon – due to a strong gust of wind, which would have made it move side. The cargo, owned by the owner ‘Olympic Champion’, was not damaged. The Captaincy was alerted by a call from the port pilots, who reported the collision of the ferry against the briccole that delimit the navigable channel, during the entrance maneuver to the Fusina dock.

From initial assessments the accident appears to have been caused by a sudden gust of wind, but the Captaincy has arranged technical checks on the ship and is ascertaining any other possible anomaly.

The operators of the Venice Vts Center (Vessel Traffic Service) monitor ships in transit every day, entering or leaving the area of ​​jurisdiction, in order to guarantee the safety of navigation in the lagoon. (HANDLE).

