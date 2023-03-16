Home News Strong winds in Puglia, yellow alert until Friday – Puglia
News

Strong winds in Puglia, yellow alert until Friday – Puglia

by admin
Strong winds in Puglia, yellow alert until Friday – Puglia

In Bari, cemeteries, parks and gardens are closed

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 15 – Due to the expected increase in the strength of the winds up to storms, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert message over the whole of Puglia from 6 am tomorrow 16 March until 8 am on Friday 17 March. Meanwhile, due to the strong gusts that are already lashing the region in these hours, the Municipality of Bari has ordered the closure of cemeteries, gardens and city parks to the public. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy