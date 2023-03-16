news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 15 – Due to the expected increase in the strength of the winds up to storms, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert message over the whole of Puglia from 6 am tomorrow 16 March until 8 am on Friday 17 March. Meanwhile, due to the strong gusts that are already lashing the region in these hours, the Municipality of Bari has ordered the closure of cemeteries, gardens and city parks to the public. (HANDLE).

