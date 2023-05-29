Student driver collided with scooter driver

A 36-year-old driver from the Wels-Land district was traveling with her 33-year-old friend at around 4:30 p.m. during a training trip on the Sattledter Landesstraße in the Steinerkirchen an der Traun area. At the intersection with Bad Wimsbacher Landesstraße (L1312), the woman turned right with her boyfriend’s car.

There was a head-on collision with a 41-year-old from the Wels-Land district, who was driving her scooter on Bad Wimsbacher Landesstraße in the direction of Sattledter Straße. The 41-year-old was dragged a few meters with the car. The husband of the 41-year-old, who had driven ahead on his motorcycle, as well as residents and subsequent vehicle drivers provided first aid until the emergency doctor arrived. The woman was seriously injured and brought to the Wels Clinic after emergency medical care.

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

