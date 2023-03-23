At least a significant correlation can be seen. For their study, the scientists compared the school performance of Muslim students before, after and during Ramadan. On the one hand, the better results are due to the fact that physical fasting increases brain power. On the other hand, one should not underestimate the social aspect of Ramadan. The young people are integrated into fixed structures during the month of fasting. Family cohesion was particularly strong during this time. All this strengthens the well-being of young people.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 23, 2023.

