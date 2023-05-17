Home » Successful fire protection exercise at Whirlcare® Industries in Deisslingen-Lauffen News Deisslingen – News Deisslingen Politics Current news on the internet
News

Successful fire protection exercise at Whirlcare® Industries in Deisslingen-Lauffen News Deisslingen – News Deisslingen Politics Current news on the internet

by admin
Deisslingen – In an impressive demonstration of their commitment to preventive and defensive fire protection, the local fire brigade conducted a spectacular exercise at Whirlcare® Industries. Under the motto “Sustainability even in an emergency”, the company once again sent a clear signal of responsibility towards the environment and the community.

Last Friday, the emergency services of the Deisslingen fire brigade went to the Whirlcare® factory premises, which is a special object for the fire brigade due to its size alone. The firefighters turned up with several vehicles to demonstrate their skills in an emergency. The exercise was an important part of the company’s regular training courses and activities to ensure safety, so the company’s own fire protection assistants were also integrated into the scenario.

It should be emphasized that most of the materials stored at Whirlcare® are non-hazardous and have fire-retardant properties. This contributes significantly to reducing the risk of fire and ensures that there is no far-reaching danger to the surrounding area. The company has always strived to meet the highest standards when it comes to fire safety and prides itself on the fact that no hazardous substances are used in its products or production processes. In addition to the modern waste water management system in the building and production halls, up to 500,000 liters are made available for a possible fire, while on the other hand the intelligent extinguishing water retention system ensures that no extinguishing water residues get into the waste water.
During the exercise, a simulated fire in the production area and a forklift accident in the courtyard were staged to provide a realistic challenge for firefighters. The emergency services showed remarkable professionalism and speed in dealing with the scenario. Using special equipment, they managed to successfully fight the alleged fire and bring the situation in the inner courtyard under control – also by rescuing and rescuing people.

See also  Dead overwhelmed by a car in Fonzaso, the pirate of the road has been identified

The successful fire drill at Whirlcare® demonstrates the company’s commitment to employee safety and environmental responsibility. With a focus on organizational and preventive fire protection and the use of many fire-retardant materials, Whirlcare® underscores its pioneering role in sustainability and environmental protection in whirlpool and swim spa production.

Contact
Whirlcare Industries GmbH
Marcel Riedlinger
Römerstrasse 160
78652 Deisslingen
07420/920030
www.whirlcare.com

You may also like

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy