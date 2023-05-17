Successful fire protection exercise at Whirlcare® Industries in Deisslingen-Lauffen News Deisslingen – News Deisslingen Politics Current news on the internet

Deisslingen – In an impressive demonstration of their commitment to preventive and defensive fire protection, the local fire brigade conducted a spectacular exercise at Whirlcare® Industries. Under the motto “Sustainability even in an emergency”, the company once again sent a clear signal of responsibility towards the environment and the community.

Last Friday, the emergency services of the Deisslingen fire brigade went to the Whirlcare® factory premises, which is a special object for the fire brigade due to its size alone. The firefighters turned up with several vehicles to demonstrate their skills in an emergency. The exercise was an important part of the company’s regular training courses and activities to ensure safety, so the company’s own fire protection assistants were also integrated into the scenario.

It should be emphasized that most of the materials stored at Whirlcare® are non-hazardous and have fire-retardant properties. This contributes significantly to reducing the risk of fire and ensures that there is no far-reaching danger to the surrounding area. The company has always strived to meet the highest standards when it comes to fire safety and prides itself on the fact that no hazardous substances are used in its products or production processes. In addition to the modern waste water management system in the building and production halls, up to 500,000 liters are made available for a possible fire, while on the other hand the intelligent extinguishing water retention system ensures that no extinguishing water residues get into the waste water.

During the exercise, a simulated fire in the production area and a forklift accident in the courtyard were staged to provide a realistic challenge for firefighters. The emergency services showed remarkable professionalism and speed in dealing with the scenario. Using special equipment, they managed to successfully fight the alleged fire and bring the situation in the inner courtyard under control – also by rescuing and rescuing people.

The successful fire drill at Whirlcare® demonstrates the company’s commitment to employee safety and environmental responsibility. With a focus on organizational and preventive fire protection and the use of many fire-retardant materials, Whirlcare® underscores its pioneering role in sustainability and environmental protection in whirlpool and swim spa production.

