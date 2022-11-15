Yin Li, the former secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, will succeed Cai Qi as the secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee. (Image source: Wikipedia)

[See China November 14, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan) The CCPTwentyAfter that, the local high-level personnel continued to adjust.new centralPolitburo member,forwardFujian ProvinceSecretary of the CommitteeYin Liwill take overCai QiserveSecretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee. Yin Li is a public health expert.

In Beijing, Gao Sheng succeeded Cai Qi and Yin Li as secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee

On the afternoon of November 13, the CCP officially announced that Cai Qi would no longer serve as secretary, standing member, and member of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, and Yin Li would also serve as a member, standing committee, and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee.

According to public information, Yin Li was born in 1962 and is 60 years old, from Jinan, Shandong. He used to be the Deputy Minister of Health of the Communist Party of China, the Director of the State Food and Drug Administration, and the Deputy Director of the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

At the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, the high-level list of the CCP after the reelection was announced, and Yin Li, secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, was promoted to a member of the Political Bureau. Yin Li is a doctor of medicine with a background in public health. He provided advice and suggestions during the SARS epidemic in 2003, and served as the vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Health Organization.

Yin Li’s public health professional background has attracted attention. On October 23, Kou Jianwen, director of the National Relations Center of National Chengchi University, told the Central News Agency that since Yin Li is a public health doctor, if the epidemic situation is still a big problem, it is speculated that he may take over as the vice premier of the State Council in charge of medical and health care.

“Hong Kong 01” once wrote a review article, predicting that Yin Li may succeed Sun Chunlan, who is in charge of education, sports, culture, and health care, as the vice premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China. He also said that his promotion to the Politburo this time may be a positive signal for China‘s epidemic prevention. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has ended. It is worth observing whether the mainland’s epidemic prevention policy will be gradually liberalized and whether it will clear customs with Hong Kong.

Cai Qi, who has cleaned up Beijing’s “low-end population”, is out of the ordinary

Cai Qi, the former Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, was promoted to the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“Voice of America” ​​quoted observers as saying that Cai Qi was able to become a regular by accident, not because of his political achievements, but because of the personal friendship he formed with Xi Jinping in Fujian and Zhejiang for 20 years.

During Cai Qi’s tenure as Beijing secretary, he vigorously eliminated the “low-end population” in the capital, which caused great controversy. In an online video that was leaked at the time, Cai Qi said at an internal meeting that “according to policies, requirements, and deployments, it should have been cleared up long ago.” It is to see the red with the bayonet, it is to dare to confront hardships, and it is to solve the problem.”

Cai Qi also detonated public opinion by constantly touting Xi Jinping. During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Cai Qi said in a speech at the Beijing delegation, “General Secretary Xi Jinping is the leader of the party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country in the new era, and he is also the people’s leader we sincerely love.” Forcing Mao Zedong back then.

