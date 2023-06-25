Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 25 June 2023, live European Games, Under 21 Football Switzerland – ITALY

Like every weekend, today Sunday 25 JuneDigital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

RAI SPORT SUMMER 2023 – The Rai branded schedule will be dedicated to unmissable sporting events in view of theestate which is about to start. Even in an odd year, without the World Cup and the Olympics, the public service will broadcast some of the most awaited events by the Italian public. After the final stages of the Nations League the baton will pass to the Under 21 national team engaged inEuropean category that will end on July 7th. Rai1, Rai2 and Rai Sport will follow the entire event.

July will be the month of Tour de France which will be broadcast by Rai2 in the afternoon slot, with contributions from Rai Sport, Rai Radio and RaiPlay. In the same month Rai2 and RaiPlay will follow the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka with the Italian athletes on the platform to win the most coveted medals. Not forgetting the Fencing World Championshipsscheduled in Milan, those of Cycling in Glasgow, for the first time in history open to all cycling disciplines, and those of Athletics in scena a Budapest.

Great emotions from Rai also on the net: the always very popular ones National Volleyball, men’s and women’s, they will be looking to take home the title in their respective European leagues. A sports season with great media coverage where the Italian federations can boast of being represented by champions of the caliber of Gregorio Paltrinieri, Marcell Jacobs, Gian Marco Tamberi and Paola Egonu, just to name a few.

The races on the air Rai Sport HD are also available with improved quality on channel 558 of digital terrestrial in HEVC format for TVs and decoders compatible with the signal.

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



News: TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

European Games: Athletics – Camp. European Teams (live)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna, Stefano Tilli, Guido Alessandrini

Track border and interviews: tripiscian frame

Third day at the European Games 2023 for athletics, with the Azzurri competing to get on the podium and bring Italy points in the standings to conquer the European team championships.

Football: Uefa Euro U21 2023 Group D – Switzerland vs ITALY (live)

from Cluj Arena – Cluj-Napoca

commentary: Luca De Capitani and Katia Serra

Pit Presentation: Simona Rolandi and Antonio Di Gennaro – Fieldside: Andrea Riscassi

Executive producer: Isabella Piedmontese – Journalistic coordination: Annalisa Bartoli – Supervision: Alessandro Antinelli

It’s already an inside-out match for Italy, which against Switzerland must necessarily find the three points in order to hope for qualification for the quarter-finals of the Under-21 European Football Championship in 2023.

Heading: Summer Sports Sunday (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

In studio: Fabrizio Tumbarello, Claudia Garcia, Sebino Nela, Lucilla Granata

Domenica Sportiva never stops and dresses in summer to follow all the main sporting events and the transfer market.

Rai Sport HD schedule for Sunday 25 June 2023

06.00 Men’s Water Polo: International Friendly ITALY – Croatia (repeat)

from Rome

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Francesco Postiglione

Poolside and interviews: Nicholas San Giorgio

ore 07:00 Motocross: MXGP World Race 1 (live)

and Kissing [Indonesia]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

08:00 European Games: Artistic Swimming – Free Program Duo Final (repeat)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

09.00 am European Games: Diving – Men’s 3m Springboard Final (repeat)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

ore 09.30 Swimming: Sette Colli Trophy 3rd Day – Heats (live)

from Rome

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

12:00 European Games Artistic Swimming: Team Final free program (delayed)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

2.00 pm Motocross: MXGP World Race 2 (delayed)

and Kissing [Indonesia]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

ore 15:00 Motor racing : Italian Championship GT Sprint – Race 2 (live)

from Monza [Monza/Brianza]

commentary: Edward Chiozzi

4.30 pm European Games: Diving / Women’s 10m Synchro Final (delayed)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

ore 17:45 European Games: Athletics – Camp. European Teams (live)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna, Stefano Tilli, Guido Alessandrini

Track border and interviews: tripiscian frame

ore 18:00 Swimming: Sette Colli Trophy Day 3 – Finals (live)

from Rome

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

ore 20:30 UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023 Group D: Norway vs France (live)

dallo Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium – Cluj-Napoca [Romania]

commentary: Stefano Bizzotto and Andrea Stramaccioni

10.45 pm Cycling: Italian Paralympic Championships (deferred)

from Codogno [Lodi]

commentary: Antonello Orlando

11.25 pm European Games: Diving / Women’s 3m springboard final (delayed)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

00:45 am European Games: Artistic Swimming – Duet Free Mixed (repeat)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli

03:20 Heading: Racing Department

edited by Mauro Valente

03:50 Motocross: MXGP World Race 1 (repeat) 05:00 Motocross: MXGP World Race 2 (repeat)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 09:55 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Motocross: MXGP World Race 2 (live)

and Kissing [Indonesia]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani



ore 09:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

European Games: Artistic Swimming – Teams progr. free (live)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Enrico Cattaneo and Paola Celli



ore 14:55 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

European Games: Diving – Men’s 10m Synchro Final (Live)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi



ore 17:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Swimming: Sette Colli Trophy Day 2 – Finals (live)

from Rome

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale



ore 18:55 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

European Games: Diving / Women’s 3m Springboard Final (live)

da Cracovia [Polonia]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

